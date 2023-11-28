Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.

