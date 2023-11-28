Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5670 $
Price in auction currency 22500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4154 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction GGN - February 23, 1991
Seller GGN
Date February 23, 1991
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction GGN - February 23, 1991
Seller GGN
Date February 23, 1991
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

