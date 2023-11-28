Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5670 $
Price in auction currency 22500 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4154 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date February 23, 1991
Condition No grade
Selling price
