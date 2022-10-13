Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5009 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4439 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

