Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5009 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4439 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
