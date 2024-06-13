Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 28 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1663
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place February 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • WCN (25)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1663 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search