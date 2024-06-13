Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 28 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1663
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1663 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place February 4, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
