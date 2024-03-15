Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 52,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.

