Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 28 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1659
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 52,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- GGN (8)
- Heritage (1)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numedux (6)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (7)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (27)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7478 $
Price in auction currency 29500 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1689 $
Price in auction currency 6800 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search