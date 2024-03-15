Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 28 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1659
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 52,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7478 $
Price in auction currency 29500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1689 $
Price in auction currency 6800 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - April 27, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

