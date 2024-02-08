Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 28 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1655
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numision (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (15)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1191 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
979 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
