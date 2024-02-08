Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1655
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1191 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
979 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

