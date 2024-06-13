Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (27) VF (68) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) DETAILS (5) Service PCGS (10)

Seller All companies

GGN (2)

Künker (4)

Marciniak (18)

Niemczyk (6)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (1)

Numision (4)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (11)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

Stary Sklep (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Tempus (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (35)

WDA - MiM (6)

Wójcicki (2)