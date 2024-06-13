Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 28 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5240 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
