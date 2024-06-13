Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (18)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numision (4)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (11)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (35)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5240 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1651 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search