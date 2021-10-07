Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

