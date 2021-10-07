Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3429 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
9399 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
