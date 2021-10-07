Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3429 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
9399 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

