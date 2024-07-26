Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1668
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (582)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 "Straight shield" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1771 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
