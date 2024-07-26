Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1668
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (582)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 "Straight shield" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1771 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

