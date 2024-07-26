Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 TLB "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1668 "Straight shield" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1771 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.

