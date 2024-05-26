Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1659
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (4)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (15)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numedux (4)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numision (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (11)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (20)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search