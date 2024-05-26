Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1659
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

