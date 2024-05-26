Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1659 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (25) VF (52) F (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (4)

COINSNET (1)

DESA (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GGN (4)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (15)

Niemczyk (11)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Numision (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)

Rzeszowski DA (11)

Tempus (1)

WCN (20)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (2)