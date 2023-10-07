Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH "Type 1655-1658" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH "Type 1655-1658" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH "Type 1655-1658" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1655
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 with mark IT SCH. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 860 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

