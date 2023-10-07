Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH "Type 1655-1658" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 with mark IT SCH. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

