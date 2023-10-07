Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT SCH "Type 1655-1658" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1655
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 with mark IT SCH. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
