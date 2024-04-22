Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT "Type 1655-1658". Rosette (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Rosette

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT "Type 1655-1658" Rosette - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT "Type 1655-1658" Rosette - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1655
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 with mark IT. Rosette. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 601 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,450. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
738 $
Price in auction currency 3100 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Seller GGN
Date October 24, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price

