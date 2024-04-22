Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT "Type 1655-1658". Rosette (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Rosette
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1655
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 with mark IT. Rosette. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 601 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,450. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Tempus (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
738 $
Price in auction currency 3100 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search