Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 IT "Type 1655-1658". Rosette (Poland, John II Casimir)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 with mark IT. Rosette. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 601 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,450. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.

