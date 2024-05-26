Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1655
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GGN (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numedux (10)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (9)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" at auction Tempus - April 19, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date April 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search