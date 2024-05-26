Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1655
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
