Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (18) VF (28) No grade (4) Condition (slab) AU55 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (2)

GGN (4)

Heritage (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (7)

Niemczyk (8)

Numedux (10)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rzeszowski DA (8)

Tempus (1)

WCN (9)