Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 MW "Type 1650-1655" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1655
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Сondition
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3701 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
813 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
