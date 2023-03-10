Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 MW "Type 1650-1655" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 MW "Type 1650-1655" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 MW "Type 1650-1655" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1655
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3701 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
813 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 MW at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

