Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 MW "Type 1650-1655" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1655 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition XF (3) VF (6)