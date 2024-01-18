Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1654
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
839 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
