Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

