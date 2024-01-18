Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1654
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GGN (15)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (8)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (31)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
839 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 AT "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

