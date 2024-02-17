Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1654
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

