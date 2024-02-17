Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 MW (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1654
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (7)
- Grün (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (4)
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1654 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search