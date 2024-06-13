Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG "Type 1651-1652". Denomination "21" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Denomination "21"

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG "Type 1651-1652" Denomination "21" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG "Type 1651-1652" Denomination "21" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28,5 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 with mark CG. Denomination "21". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • WCN (8)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3654 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Rauch - April 11, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date April 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

