Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG "Type 1651-1652". Denomination "21" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Denomination "21"
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 28,5 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 with mark CG. Denomination "21". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3654 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
