Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG "Type 1651-1652" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 with mark CG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (8) XF (18) VF (22) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) GENUINE (0) Service NGC (3) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (2)

Höhn (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (9)

Niemczyk (12)

Numimarket (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

WCN (10)

WDA - MiM (6)

Wójcicki (1)