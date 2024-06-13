Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG "Type 1651-1652" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 28,5 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 with mark CG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1375 $
Price in auction currency 5700 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
