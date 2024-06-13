Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG "Type 1651-1652" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG "Type 1651-1652" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG "Type 1651-1652" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28,5 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 with mark CG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1375 $
Price in auction currency 5700 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 CG at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1651 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search