Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 27 - 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2437 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • WCN (6)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1863 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
737 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

