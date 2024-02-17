Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 27 - 28 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2437 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1863 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
737 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
