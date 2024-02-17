Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2437 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition VF (12) No grade (1)