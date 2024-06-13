Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW "Type 1650-1655" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW "Type 1650-1655" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW "Type 1650-1655" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1476 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (5)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1651 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search