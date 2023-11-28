Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Type 1650-1655" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (6) VF (8) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)