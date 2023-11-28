Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Type 1650-1655" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Type 1650-1655" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Type 1650-1655" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
907 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price

