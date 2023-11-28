Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 "Type 1650-1655" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1651 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
907 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
