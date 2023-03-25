Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2431 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 58,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

