Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2431 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 58,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11359 $
Price in auction currency 49500 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
7022 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price

