Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2431 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 58,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11359 $
Price in auction currency 49500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
7022 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search