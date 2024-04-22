Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 "Type 1650-1655" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

