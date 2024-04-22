Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 "Type 1650-1655" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 "Type 1650-1655" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 "Type 1650-1655" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1187 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

