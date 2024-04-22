Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 "Type 1650-1655" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- DESA (1)
- GGN (7)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (15)
- Niemczyk (29)
- Numedux (8)
- Numimarket (9)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numision (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (7)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (37)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (34)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (5)
- Wu-eL (3)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1187 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search