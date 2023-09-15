1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Tempus auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place February 22, 2021.

