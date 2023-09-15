Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,41 g
- Diameter 35 - 36 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Tempus auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place February 22, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
5851 $
Price in auction currency 25500 PLN
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
7582 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
—
