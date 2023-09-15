Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,41 g
  • Diameter 35 - 36 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Tempus auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place February 22, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
5851 $
Price in auction currency 25500 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
7582 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1650 GR "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1650 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1650 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search