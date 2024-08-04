1/2 Thaler 1649 GP (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1649 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2302 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

