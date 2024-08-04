Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1649 GP (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,41 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1649
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1649 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2302 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1649 GP at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1649 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

