Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1649 GP (Poland, John II Casimir)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1649 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2302 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1649 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search