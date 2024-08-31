Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler no date (1649) GP "Narrow portrait" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1649) GP "Narrow portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1649) GP "Narrow portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,42 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year no date (1649)
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler no date (1649) "Narrow portrait" with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
51220 $
Price in auction currency 160000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1649 "Narrow portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1649 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search