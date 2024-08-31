1/2 Thaler no date (1649) GP "Narrow portrait" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler no date (1649) "Narrow portrait" with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)