1/2 Thaler no date (1649) GP "Narrow portrait" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler no date (1649) "Narrow portrait" with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1649 "Narrow portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
