Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun". Round frame (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Round frame

Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" Round frame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" Round frame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Torun" with mark HDL. Round frame. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,800. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1919 $
Price in auction currency 7800 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

