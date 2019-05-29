Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun". Round frame (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Round frame
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Torun" with mark HDL. Round frame. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,800. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.
Сondition
