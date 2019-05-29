2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun". Round frame (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Torun" with mark HDL. Round frame. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,800. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition VF (2)