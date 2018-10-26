2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun". Without frame (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Torun" with mark HDL. Without frame. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (2) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (2)