2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun". Without frame (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Without frame
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Torun" with mark HDL. Without frame. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3949 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1707 $
Price in auction currency 7700 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
