Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun". Without frame (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Without frame

Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" Without frame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" Without frame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Torun" with mark HDL. Without frame. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3949 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1707 $
Price in auction currency 7700 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 HDL "Torun" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1991
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

