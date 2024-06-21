Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,75 - 1,22 g
  • Diameter 18 - 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Elbing" with mark WVE. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

