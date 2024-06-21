2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Elbing" with mark WVE. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

