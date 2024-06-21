Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 WVE "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,75 - 1,22 g
- Diameter 18 - 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Elbing" with mark WVE. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
