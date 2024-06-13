Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 17 - 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 with mark CG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
