Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 17 - 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 with mark CG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 CG at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

