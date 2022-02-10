2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 MW "Type 1650-1654" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 775. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) F (1)