Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 MW "Type 1650-1654" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 775. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search