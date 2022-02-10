Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 MW "Type 1650-1654" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 MW "Type 1650-1654" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 MW "Type 1650-1654" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 775. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 MW at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 MW at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search