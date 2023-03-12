Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 17 - 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 with mark CG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.

Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
547 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Bereska - January 18, 2020
Seller Bereska
Date January 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

