2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 17 - 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 with mark CG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
547 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date January 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
