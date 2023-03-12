2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 with mark CG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.

