Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 17 - 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 with mark CG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 CG at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
