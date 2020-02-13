Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 17 - 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,050. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 2050 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction GGN - October 21, 2000
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction GGN - October 21, 2000
Seller GGN
Date October 21, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction GGN - September 21, 1996
Seller GGN
Date September 21, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1650 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search