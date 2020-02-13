2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,050. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (2)