Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 17 - 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,050. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 2050 PLN
Seller GGN
Date October 21, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search