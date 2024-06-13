Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Type 1650-1654" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Type 1650-1654" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Type 1650-1654" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1669 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Bereska - January 18, 2020
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Bereska - January 18, 2020
Seller Bereska
Date January 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

