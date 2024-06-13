Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Type 1650-1654" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
- Year 1651
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1669 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Bereska
Date January 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
