2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 "Type 1650-1654" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1651 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1669 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (7) VF (6) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)