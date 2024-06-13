Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 "Type 1650-1654" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 "Type 1650-1654" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 "Type 1650-1654" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.

Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

