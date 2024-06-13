Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 "Type 1650-1654" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 19 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz)
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz (Dwugrosz) 1650 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.
