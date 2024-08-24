Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1650. Eagle without coat of arms (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Eagle without coat of arms

Obverse 1 Grosz 1650 Eagle without coat of arms - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1 Grosz 1650 Eagle without coat of arms - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 15,5 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1650 . Eagle without coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1650 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search