1 Grosz 1650. Eagle without coat of arms (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1650 . Eagle without coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.

Сondition VF (2)