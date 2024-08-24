Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1650. Eagle without coat of arms (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Eagle without coat of arms
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 15,5 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1650 . Eagle without coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.
