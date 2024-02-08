Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1650. Eagle with coat of arms (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Eagle with coat of arms

Obverse 1 Grosz 1650 Eagle with coat of arms - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1 Grosz 1650 Eagle with coat of arms - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 15,5 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1650 . Eagle with coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2527 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1364 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1314 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction GGN - July 31, 1992
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction GGN - July 31, 1992
Seller GGN
Date July 31, 1992
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 1 Grosz 1650 at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1650 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search