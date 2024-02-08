Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1650. Eagle with coat of arms (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Eagle with coat of arms
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 15,5 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1650 . Eagle with coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2527 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1364 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1314 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date July 31, 1992
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
