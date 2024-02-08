1 Grosz 1650. Eagle with coat of arms (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1650 . Eagle with coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2527 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

