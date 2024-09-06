Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 CG (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 CG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 CG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,93 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 with mark CG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 CG (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

