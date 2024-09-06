Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 CG (Poland, John II Casimir)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 with mark CG. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search