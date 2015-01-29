Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,93 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2011.
