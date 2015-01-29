Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2011.

Сondition XF (2)