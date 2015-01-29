Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,93 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
9039 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

