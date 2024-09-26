Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins Thaler of John II Casimir - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

Thaler 1661 Pattern

Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales
1661 GBA R* 0 0
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir All Polish coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search