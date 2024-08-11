Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1668 (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1668 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 116,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
