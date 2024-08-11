Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1668 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1668 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1668 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 9,42 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
  • Year 1668
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1668 . This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 116,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
53743 $
Price in auction currency 116000 PLN

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1668 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1668 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search