Ducat 1668 HS "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,45 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1668
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
