Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,45 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1659
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1659 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 161,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
19718 $
Price in auction currency 87500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
34022 $
Price in auction currency 161000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
