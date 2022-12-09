Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1659 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 161,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

