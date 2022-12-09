Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1659
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1659 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 161,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WCN (10)
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
19718 $
Price in auction currency 87500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
34022 $
Price in auction currency 161000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Kroha - October 19, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Aurea - May 25, 2013
Seller Aurea
Date May 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Baldwin's - May 3, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1659 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1659 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search