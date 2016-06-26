Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1654 HIL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,45 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1654
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1654 "Torun" with mark HIL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5348 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.
Сondition
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
15072 $
Price in auction currency 11000 GBP
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
21823 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Where to sell?
