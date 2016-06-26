Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1654 HIL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1654 HIL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1654 HIL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1654
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1654 "Torun" with mark HIL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5348 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Ducat 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
15072 $
Price in auction currency 11000 GBP
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
21823 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1654 HIL "Torun" at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1654 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1654 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search