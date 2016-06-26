Ducat 1654 HIL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1654 "Torun" with mark HIL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5348 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2)