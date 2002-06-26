Ducat 1651 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1651 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3648 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 26, 2002.

Сondition XF (1)