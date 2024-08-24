Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1649 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,45 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1649
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1649 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 52,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1649 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search