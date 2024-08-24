Ducat 1649 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1649 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 52,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Сondition XF (2)