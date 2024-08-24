Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1649 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1649 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1649 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1649
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1649 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 52,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Ducat 1649 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ducat 1649 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
7578 $
Price in auction currency 30000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1649 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1649 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search