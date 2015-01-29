Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1649 GR "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1649 "Torun" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
5352 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
13115 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1649 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search