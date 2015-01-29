Ducat 1649 GR "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1649 "Torun" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.

