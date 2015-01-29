Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1649 GR "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1649 GR "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1649 GR "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1649
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1649 "Torun" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.

Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Torun" at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
5352 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Torun" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
13115 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Torun" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of Ducat 1649 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

