Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1663 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 38,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (3) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) Service NGC (3)