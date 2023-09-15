Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1663
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1663 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 38,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Poland Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9010 $
Price in auction currency 39270 PLN
Poland Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5607 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Rauch - March 24, 2012
Seller Rauch
Date March 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction CNG - September 23, 2003
Seller CNG
Date September 23, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction UBS - September 14, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1663 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

