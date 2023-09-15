Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1663 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1663
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1663 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 38,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9010 $
Price in auction currency 39270 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5607 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1663 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search