Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1655 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1655 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1655 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1655
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1655 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8019 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.

Poland Ducat 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5163 $
Price in auction currency 22500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
3780 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1655 GR "Danzig" at auction UBS - January 25, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1655 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

