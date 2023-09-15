Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1655 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1655
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1655 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8019 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5163 $
Price in auction currency 22500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
3780 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
