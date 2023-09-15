Ducat 1655 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1655 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8019 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.

Сondition XF (3) VF (5)