Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1649
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1649 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3482 sold at the Leu Numismatik auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Leu (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
10825 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18155 $
Price in auction currency 16000 CHF
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - November 11, 2020
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS63+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1649 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1649 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
