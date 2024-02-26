Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1649
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1649 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3482 sold at the Leu Numismatik auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2024.
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
10825 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18155 $
Price in auction currency 16000 CHF
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS63+ NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
